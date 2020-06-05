Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack Opens Today

Friday is the first day in about three months for people to find their luck on Wheeling Island again.

A couple hundred people have already walked through the doors of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack in the first thirty minutes of opening. The Casino just opened at 9 this morning.

The line of people that started about one hour before opening has been growing. Workers say all of them are practicing good social distancing so far through the “Play it Safe” program.

All over signs and stickers are reminding people of the new safety measures.

According the workers, you are required to wear your own masks, and expect to get your temperature taken. Some of the slot machines will be turned off for social distancing, and there’s no table games, but there’s live racing.

The Casino itself will only be half as full.

All of this, workers say, is about the safety of the guests.

“We’re really excited here at Wheeling Island and to be back open. We ask everyone to play it safe and come out and have a good time.” Kim Florence, President and General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

Workers say the Casino provides much of the tax revenue that helps the state. It partners with the state of West Virginia, the city of Wheeling, and Ohio County.