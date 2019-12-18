Wheeling Park announces special holiday skating hours

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- Looking to get your skate on? Wheeling Park has announced its special holiday hours.
Dec 23: 12 PM-4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Dec 24: 12 PM-4 PM (Park Closes at 4 PM)
Dec 25: 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Dec 26: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Dec 27: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Dec 28: 1 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Dec 29: 1 PM- 4 PM
Dec 30: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Dec 31: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Jan 1: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Jan 2: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Jan 3: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Jan 4: 1 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM
Jan 5: 1 PM- 4 PM
