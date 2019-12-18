Wheeling Park announces special holiday skating hours

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- Looking to get your skate on? Wheeling Park has announced its special holiday hours.

Dec 23: 12 PM-4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Dec 24: 12 PM-4 PM (Park Closes at 4 PM)

Dec 25: 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Dec 26: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Dec 27: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Dec 28: 1 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Dec 29: 1 PM- 4 PM

Dec 30: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Dec 31: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Jan 1: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Jan 2: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Jan 3: 12 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Jan 4: 1 PM- 4 PM and 7:30 PM- 10 PM

Jan 5: 1 PM- 4 PM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter