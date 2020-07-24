Wheeling Park commencement moved to Wheeling Island Stadium

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School has decided to move its commencement to Wheeling Island Stadium.
School officials decided to make the venue change due to caution so graduates could still have an in person ceremony.
Graduation will be held at 3 PM on August 2 where social distancing will be maintained.
There will be graduation practice at Wheeling Island Stadium on July 30 at 3 PM. Tickets and programs will be distributed at practice.
Each graduate will have two tickets.
Additional details, such as a rain date, are still being coordinated, and that information will be shared as soon as possible.
