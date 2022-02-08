Wheeling Park principal staunchly defends teacher’s work

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School’s principal is standing up for the teacher whose work was used as an example by one West Virginia legislator wanting more control over what students are being taught.

Republican lawmaker Chris Pritt is the author of the so-called “Anti-Stereotyping Act.”

It would require teachers to post all their lesson plans beforehand that might involve non-discrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity or gender.

The teacher’s words were apparently on a video produced by the school.

One lawmaker, on a statewide radio broadcast last week, reportedly used them as an example of teaching philosophies he says come under the category of critical race theory.

Principal Meredith Dailer said using this teacher’s class as an example of what should be avoided is in itself a bad example.

We are not teaching critical race theory here at Wheeling Park High School. We are not pushing kids toward Communist or Marxist thinking. Meredith Dailer, Principal, Wheeling Park High School

What was the lesson plan that apparently created this furor?

Shakespeare’s Othello, and some supplemental materials to help kids talk about it.

We talk about how that character is represented. Specifically Othello is a black character created by a white author and how does that change his experience and our experience of that character as well. Isabella Droginske, English Teacher, Wheeling Park High School

They looked at it from a historical perspective on what race was like back when Shakespeare was writing. Again, those are the things we’re trying to teach our kids to do. So when they leave us and they’re reading the newspaper and they’re reading articles on the internet, they need to be critical of it and make decisions for themselves. Meredith Dailer, Principal, Wheeling Park High School

School officials say the ideas are discussed openly.

It’s definitely not presented as if there’s a right or wrong answer in my classroom ever. Isabella Droginske, English Teacher, Wheeling Park High School

If the ideas they arrive at are about the value of equality, Principal Dailer is unapologetically in favor of it.

We want our students to feel loved here in the building. We want them to feel represented and to feel that their voices matter here in the building regardless of race or gender. We want that for our kids. So no, I don’t have a problem with that. Meredith Dailer, Principal, Wheeling Park High School

West Virginia House Bill 4011 is currently before the House Judiciary Committee.