Wheeling Park students heading to Hawaii for National Astrological Conference

Wheeling Park students, Brooke Sikole and Josie Long have rewarded a five day trip to Honolulu, Hawaii to attend the National Astrological Conference.



It all started in middle school where they spent two summers at Greenbank Observatory learning about radio telescopes.



They continued this research into high school where they put together an abstract of their own research on Pulsars.

It was a trip of a lifetime, surrounded by scientists and researchers.

But the catch—they were the youngest two there.

I think it’s a really exciting opportunity that we are able to do things that normally grad students do Brooke Sikole – Wheeling Park Freshman

Their research was focused on analyzing the spin period of pulsars.

During the conference, these findings were then presented in a poster session.

It’s a radio telescope that they could program here and search for specific pulsars in the sky and they did this with about seven pulsars that are light years away and they analyzed the spin period because they rotate very rapidly and they wanted to see if there was a change in the spin down rate and that’s what they presented in their findings that it was a very constant spin down rates as the neutron star ages Debbie Mckay – Science Teacher at Wheeling Middle

The research on these stars will only continue to grow.



And these students will not back down on their mission of discovering what could be out there

Its a really interesting topic to discuss and learn about and its pretty new so not to many people know about it so new discoveries are being found about it all the time. So if i could be part of that why wouldn’t I Josie Long – Wheeling Park Sophomore

Josie and Brooke plan to further their research with hopes to take what they have found to the Capstone Seminar at West Virginia University.