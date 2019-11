Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police have identified the victim in today’s dragged body incident.

Wheeling PD has identified the victim in this morning’s fatality as Michelle Lynn Czoka, 54 of Bridgeport, Ohio.

A cause of death will be determined by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are continuing their investigation into this morning’s chain of events.

