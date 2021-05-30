Wheeling Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) One person was injured during a shooting in downtown early Sunday. Wheeling Police were called to the area of 1044 Market Street just after 2 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, a male victim was found injured and later transported to the hospital by the Wheeling Fire Department, where they have since been treated and released.

Police detectives are still actively investigating the incident and do have suspect information at this time.

Should the public have any information, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664, the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US or submit an online crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.