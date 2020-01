Wheeling, W.VA- (WTRF) Wheeling Police need your help finding a local man.



Frank Holmes has reportedly been missing since Saturday.



Family members say the last confirmed sighting of Holmes happened around 11 pm at the Bridgeport Sunoco.

They say he left his keys, wallet, and phone behind.



No one can get in touch with him.



He’s 45 years old, 5’5, and 260 pounds with thinning, brown hair.



If you have any information, please call wheeling police at (304) 234-3664.