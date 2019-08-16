Wheeling University Reauthorized by West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

Wheeling University today announced that it has been fully reauthorized by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (WV HEPC) and will welcome students for the 2019-2020 academic year, which begins on August 27.

“This reauthorization is an important validation of the rigor and quality of our education delivery, which remains consistent and unwavering through some unusual times, On behalf of the University’s Board of Trustees, we want to thank our administrators, faculty, and staff for their unwavering commitment to our students’ success. It would not have been possible without the student-focused efforts of our entire Wheeling University team and we are thrilled to move forward and begin this new chapter as Wheeling University.” Board of Trustees Chair- Ginny Favede

Earlier this week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a letter to WC HEPC Chancellor Sarah Tucker in support of Wheeling University and its plan to remain in operation.

“Wheeling University provides valuable educational opportunities for the entire Ohio Valley region, by preparing students to obtain careers in growing industries, Wheeling University enables its graduates to become vital participants in West Virginia’s economy and culture.” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

As noted, Wheeling University was recently awarded a $2 million gift by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, increasing the University’s fiscal stability as it continues to explore options and partnerships beyond 2020.