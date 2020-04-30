Wheeling VW Subaru and American Red Cross teamed up to hold blood drive

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va.

With the on going coronavirus pandemic everyone is doing their part to help out.

There have been many needs all across the nation and even right here in the Valley.

One of those needs being blood.

So Wheeling Volkswagen Subaru decided to open up their show room space to host a blood drive for the American Red Cross to help with the blood shortage in the area.

“I was brought up frankly to give back as much as you possibly can to a local community that supports you, and we do it in loads of ways. We do it with this blood drive, my wife and I serve on various boards around town. We try to do as much as we can for the community that gives so much to us.” David Weaver – President & Owner Wheeling Volkswagen Subaru

The blood drive is set to take place Friday May 1st from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Wheeling Volkswagen Subaru showroom in Elm Grove.

To sign up visit this link redcross.org!