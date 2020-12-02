Wheeling woman admits to methamphetamine distribution

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Kathleen Everly, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Everly, also known as “Katie,” 38, pled guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Everly admitted to working with another to sell methamphetamine in July 2019 in Ohio County.

Everly faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.