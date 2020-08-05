Wheeling woman facing multiple charges after assault

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A Wheeling woman has been arrested and is facing several charges after an assault on Wheeling Island on Tuesday.

Police were sent to the 400 block of South Penn Street around 10:15 p.m on Monday, for a report of a woman attempting to stab a man inside a home.

When officers made entry to the home, they were met by a woman who appeared to be holding a knife-like object according to Police.

The woman, identified as Sophia Marie Reed, 45 of Wheeling resisted arrest several times and continued to fight officers.

After getting Reed under control and take her into custody, officials say she was transported to police headquarters where she was charged with obstructing an officer, unlawful restraint, battery on an officer and domestic assault.

Reed was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD.

The victim was not injured.

