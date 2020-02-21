Wheeling woman sentenced for role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Tiffany Sells, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 21 months incarceration for her role in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Sells, age 38, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location” in July 2019.

Sells admitted to selling cocaine near Jensen Playground on Wheeling Island in July 2018.

