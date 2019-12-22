Wheeling YMCA to host New Year’s Eve overnighter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

If you’re looking for a safe place for your kids to celebrate New Year’s, the Wheeling Y-M-C-A is throwing parents a lifeline.

Their New Year’s Eve Overnighter is taking place Tuesday December 31st starting at 6 o’clock till 9 AM for grades K through 6.

It is $30 per child and kids can play games, go swimming, make arts and crafts and much more!

The YMCA will provide pizza, snacks, drinks, movies and lots of fun!

Children must bring a swimsuit, towel, pillow and sleeping bag.

All staff are certified childcare instructors.

All registration forms must be turned in with payment to the YMCA by Sunday, December 29 at 4:30pm or there will be a $5 late fee added to the price per child.

Here is a link for the form!

New Year’s Eve Overnighter Registration Form

For more information please call Brian at 304-242-8086.