Whether you love pets or boutique shopping, “Fur Pets’ Sake” will have just what you need

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

A new shop about to open in St. Clairsville on Friday has everything from hats to cats.

It has furniture, decorative items, designer purses, jewelry and clothing.

And that’s just the beginning.

They say the very best thing they’ll have to offer will be kittens and cats up for adoption, right there in the shop.

The adoption part will actually start September 16.

This resale shop is sponsored by the Belmont County Humane Society.

It will be run by an all-volunteer staff, with all proceeds going to provide food, shelter and medical care for the animals.

“We have candles, jewelry, purses, we have wonderful toys, not to mention a large selection of winter wear for our four-legged friends and lots of home decor,” said Angela Hatfield, executive director of the Belmont County Humane Society. “We have carpets, some musical instruments, everything that you could ever imagine that our community has given us to support the animals.”

They have baby gear, tools, art work, china, seasonal and holiday decorations–and everything from a Shiatsu back massager and stained glass windows to an antique accordion and an ornate bathroom sink.

They open Friday, September 11, and their regular hours will be 11 to 5, Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Fur Pets’ Sake is located at 111 South Marietta Street, St. Clairsville, near the Goodworks Animal Hospital.