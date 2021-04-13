White Claw Launching High-Alcohol Hard Seltzer Called Surge For 2021 Summer

(WTRF)- White Claw is releasing a new seltzer with higher alcohol content for summer, called Surge.

Surge contains 8% alcohol, compared to 5% in a typical White Claw, the company says. It will only be available in single 16-ounce cans priced at $2.99 in blood orange and cranberry flavors.

The new hard seltzer also contains 2g of sugar.

Additionally, White Claw Hard Seltzer is also launching its Flavor Collection No. 3 variety pack. The new mix features fan-favorite Mango, and new flavors: Strawberry, Pineapple and Blackberry. As always each can of hard seltzer comes at 5% ABV, 100 calories, with only 2 grams of sugar.

