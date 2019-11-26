White House and Capitol placed on lockdown after plane violates restricted airspace

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area. Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

(ABC NEWS)- The White House and U.S. Capitol were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of an aircraft in restricted airspace.

Two law enforcement sources said an inbound aircraft was being tracked.

A U.S. official said the plane was not believed to be hostile.

The lockdown was lifted a few minutes later.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.