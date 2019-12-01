White House observes World Aids Day

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A red ribbon can be seen hanging from the north portico of the White House to commemorate World Aids Day Sunday.

President Trump issued a proclamation to mark the solemn occasion. In his proclamation, Trump touted his initiative, called Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America.

1.1 million people in the United States and 38 million worldwide are living with HIV/Aids. The president’s goal is to eliminate at least ninety percent of new HIV infections in the U.S. within ten years.

The proclamation says that will be made possible by focusing on diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and response.

President Trump says that success is contingent upon community interaction and outreach to people with HIV and at-risk populations.

He says it will also take a citizenry motivated by compassion for the suffering of humankind and hope for the future.

