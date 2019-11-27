Windy Weather causes power outages across the valley

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)– Strong winds with gusts surpassing 55 miles-per-hour are moving across AEP Ohio’s service territory, causing downed power lines and damaged poles.
As of 2 p.m., approximately 38,000 customers are currently without power. This number has the potential to climb as high winds are expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening hours.
A full contingent of crews is assessing damage and restoring power as weather conditions allow. When sustained winds are above 30 mph, lineworkers are prohibited from using bucket trucks due to safety concerns until the winds subside.
Reported Outages
As of 2 p.m., the approximate number of outages in AEP Ohio are as follows:
- Athens: 1,302
- Belmont: 6,017
- Bucyrus: 219
- Carrolton: 820
- Chillicothe: 285
- Columbus: 14,745
- Coshocton: 612
- Crooksville: 911
- Lancaster: 1,369
- Lima: 2,348
- Marietta: 1,146
- Mt Vernon:779
- Newark: 5,124
- Pomeroy: 210
- Portsmouth: 390
- South Point: 1,370
- Steubenville: 309
- Van Wert: 679
- Wellston: 605
- Zanesville: 312
Estimated restoration times will be established once the weather moves through and crews fully assess the damages.