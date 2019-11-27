Windy Weather causes power outages across the valley

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)– Strong winds with gusts surpassing 55 miles-per-hour are moving across AEP Ohio’s service territory, causing downed power lines and damaged poles.



As of 2 p.m., approximately 38,000 customers are currently without power. This number has the potential to climb as high winds are expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening hours.



A full contingent of crews is assessing damage and restoring power as weather conditions allow. When sustained winds are above 30 mph, lineworkers are prohibited from using bucket trucks due to safety concerns until the winds subside.

Reported Outages

As of 2 p.m., the approximate number of outages in AEP Ohio are as follows:

Athens: 1,302

Belmont: 6,017

Bucyrus: 219

Carrolton: 820

Chillicothe: 285

Columbus: 14,745

Coshocton: 612

Crooksville: 911

Lancaster: 1,369

Lima: 2,348

Marietta: 1,146

Mt Vernon:779

Newark: 5,124

Pomeroy: 210

Portsmouth: 390

South Point: 1,370

Steubenville: 309

Van Wert: 679

Wellston: 605

Zanesville: 312

Estimated restoration times will be established once the weather moves through and crews fully assess the damages.

