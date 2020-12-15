Winter Freeze Shelter opens at new location

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The shelter is now in the Hillcrest building in the former OVMC complex.

YSS officials say their former location—the Hazel Atlas Building—just didn’t have the space for social

distancing.

Many beds were in the same room, and nothing was six feet apart.

In the Hillcrest facility, each person gets his or her own room.

And best of all, they have the option to take a shower.

But there are still some things they need.

“Personal hygiene items, feminine products and bottles of water are the top items on our list,” said Tammy Kruse, YSS president. “It’s amazing to be able to give them the space they probably haven’t had for such a long time. A bed in a bedroom is probably making a big change in their lives.”

Doors open nightly at 9 p.m.

Temperatures are taken and masks must be worn.

Then they go upstairs and dinner is served.

Lights go out at 11 p.m.