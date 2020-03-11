WLU releases statement regarding COVID-19 threat

West Liberty, WV (WTRF)- Spokeswoman Maureen Zambito released the following statement regarding the COVID-19 threat
West Liberty University is taking every precaution to prepare for COVID-19 and keep campus safe. Our Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) meets monthly to address campus emergency and prepare for situations like these and other potential emergencies. Our Director of Student Health Services has been working with Wheeling – Ohio County Health Department and Lou Vargo and has prepared for the virus as much as possible. Our WFF Facility Services is up-to-date on cleaning methods and is disinfecting dorms, offices and public spaces like the ASRC. We have asked all staff and students who have any flu symptoms to stay home.Our food service Sodexo has changed its serving system to eliminate self-service stations as much as possible. We are working hard to address this pandemic and we will continue to monitor COVID-19 and update campus as necessary.Maureen Zambito
- Bipartisan support for extension of mental health care funding
- Good Shepherd & Welty Home are restricting visits to better protect residents
- Washington D.C. lawmakers prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak
- Night at the Races NOT cancelled: United Way makes sure Blackjack night to be good, CLEAN fun
- Lawmakers to top health officials: Will we face virus test shortages?