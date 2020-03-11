WLU releases statement regarding COVID-19 threat

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Liberty, WV (WTRF)- Spokeswoman Maureen Zambito released the following statement regarding the COVID-19 threat

West Liberty University is taking every precaution to prepare for COVID-19 and keep campus safe. Our Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) meets monthly to address campus emergency and prepare for situations like these and other potential emergencies. Our Director of Student Health Services has been working with Wheeling – Ohio County Health Department and Lou Vargo and has prepared for the virus as much as possible. Our WFF Facility Services is up-to-date on cleaning methods and is disinfecting dorms, offices and public spaces like the ASRC. We have asked all staff and students who have any flu symptoms to stay home.Our food service Sodexo has changed its serving system to eliminate self-service stations as much as possible. We are working hard to address this pandemic and we will continue to monitor COVID-19 and update campus as necessary.

Maureen Zambito

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter