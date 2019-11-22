Woman involved in prostitution sting allegedly involving WV State Senator has preliminary hearing

Marshall County W.VA (WTRF)- Cortnie Clark was in Marshall County Magistrate Court this morning.

Clark was charged with operating a house of ill fame and assignation and prostitution after weeks of police monitoring the activity around her home.

One of the alleged persons involved is State Senator Michael Maroney.

Clark had her plea not accepted in Marshall County Magistrate Court.

The pretrial was reset for Jan 29th the same date that the jury trial will be set.

Clark has not posted a bond and is still incarcerated.

7NEWS will continue to keep you updated on this story