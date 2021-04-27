Woman kills man and his dog in hit-and-run while running from another hit-and-run only moments before: Police

A woman has been arrested after allegedly running over and killing a man and his dog while they were out for a walk in a hit-and-run incident while fleeing at a high speed from another hit-and-run incident she had reportedly committed only moments earlier.

An initial police investigation found that Farmer and his dog were walking on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs when a white sedan traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed struck the victim and fled the scene, according to a statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Farmer and his dog both died in the accident as a result of the injuries suffered in the collision.

However, during the course of the investigation, Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigators found that the exact same vehicle had been involved in another hit-and-run incident with a vehicle only minutes before striking Farmer and his dog.

“Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigators learned that minutes prior to this deadly incident, the same hit-and-run vehicle had been involved in an additional hit-and-run crash with another vehicle while in the area of Roswell Road and I-285,” Sandy Springs Police Department said in a statement on social media. “The suspect was fleeing the first incident at a high-rate of speed when it struck the pedestrian and his dog; causing fatal injuries to both.”

Through their investigation, Sandy Springs Police Department was able to identify the vehicle as a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with Florida tags and, with the help of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to find the vehicle and the owner, 38-year-old Dominque Houston of Newnan, Georgia — about 50 miles south of Sandy Springs — before placing her under arrest.

Houston was then taken into custody, interviewed by authorities and subsequently charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree, reckless driving, two counts of hit and run, and one count of following too closely.

Houston has now been booked into the Fulton County Jail on the above charges and is awaiting prosecution.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, April 25, shortly before 8 p.m. in Sandy Springs, Georgia — a suburb north of Atlanta — when police responded to a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian, later named as 25-year-old Michael Farmer of Sandy Springs and his dog, a Catahoula named Bruce.