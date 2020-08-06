Workforce West Virginia rolls out survey; looking to better prepare employers

Marshall University is asking for your participation in a West Virginia workforce study.

The Robert C. Byrd Institute in partnership with Appalachian Power is conducting an assessment and skills analysis for 23 counties across West Virginia.

The assessment will help identify employer needs and compatible occupations for unemployed and underemployed workers.

Organizers are seeking employers, employees, educators and students in counties, including Marshall and Ohio to fill out that survey. Officials say the study will help to ensure that the West Virginia Workforce can meet talent demands from employers across the state.

Look at the new skills and technology that are going to be needed as workforce goes forward. So, how do we identify those needs for a business in the industry so we can translate that out to education. How far are people willing to drive to go to work? Where can they do those job searches at? So, it’ll just really inform them in a variety of different areas. CAROL HOWERTON – SENIOR STRATEGIC ADVISOR

They are also hoping to gather information about remote work as well from this survey. You can access the study by visiting www.WestVirginiaWIN.org