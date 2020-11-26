WTRF CBS Holiday TV Schedule

Here is your holiday TV schedule on WTRF CBS
November 26
Thanksgiving Day Parade: 9am-12pm
November 27
Frosty/ Frosty Returns: 8pm-9pm
November 28
Robbie The Reindeer: 8pm-9pm
December 1
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 8pm-9pm
Let’s Make A Deal Primetime: 9pm-10pm
December 5
Kids of The Year: 8pm-11pm
December 6
A Holly Dolly Christmas: 8:30pm-9:30pm
December 12
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer: 8pm-9pm
Frosty/ Frosty Returns: 9pm-10pm
December 20
Garth & Trish Live: 8:30pm-9:30pm
A Home For The Holidays: 9:30pm- 10:30pm
December 21
Let’s Make A Deal Primetime: 9pm-10pm
December 23
A Holly Dolly Christmas: 8:00pm-9:00pm
Garth & Trish Live: 9:00pm-10:00pm
