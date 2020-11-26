WTRF CBS Holiday TV Schedule

(NEXSTAR) - If you're like most online shoppers, you love peeking through the slash mark to see what the price used to be on the item you are about to buy. It feels great to tell yourself you saved a pile of money, but not every Black Friday deal is the best price ever offered for a product.

Take Amazon for example. Like many online retailers, Jeff Bezos' team started offering deals early this holiday season. But if you'll recall, the company just had its big Amazon Prime Day last month. So how do you know the deal you are being offered now beats the price from a month ago, or six months before that? Actually, there's an online tool that tracks exactly that.