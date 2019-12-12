WTRF’s Share To Give campaign closing soon

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Share To Give campaign has collected hundreds of toys with generous donations from the Ohio Valley.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the toys will all be delivered to the Salvation Army to fulfill the wishes of hundreds of children on the Angel Tree this Christmas.

7News put in a call to action to some area businesses recently, saying there was still a need for bikes.

And an anonymous donor brought in nine bicycles, with the possibility of more to come.

“We can still make collections at any of the donation sites,” said WTRF Digital Sales Manager Nick Griffin. “People can still drop off donations at the TV station at 96 16th Street. We’ll be shopping late into Sunday night!”



He said donations can be in the form of cash, checks or new toys.