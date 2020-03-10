WV DHHR warns of SNAP benefits phone scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says it has been made aware of a telephone scam that may be targeting its customers.

Reports have been received of people receiving telephone calls stating that their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are closing and asking the individual to respond by pressing a number “if they wish to continue receiving benefits.”

The DHHR stresses it does not utilize telephone calls to notify people of the closing of benefits. Any official notification about case reviews or redeterminations will be sent via regular U.S. mail. The DHHR says its customers should not give out information over the telephone or engage with this type of caller.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, call the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-368-8808. For more information regarding DHHR benefits, contact DHHR’s Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.