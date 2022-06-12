(WTRF) – Here are the week’s top headlines.

Drivers in West Virginia were hoping that Governor Jim Justice would announce a special session to remove the state’s gas tax, but the Governor says it won’t happen.

In fact, Governor Justice said that a special session on the subject would be a total waste of time and cost taxpayer money. He blamed the Biden Administration for the current gas prices, which reached more than $5 a gallon this week.

After Ohio passed legislation that would allow school personnel to carry guns, educators in neighboring West Virginia are voicing their opinions.

Jenny Craig, who is the President of the Ohio county Education Association, told 7News an overwhelming majority of members strongly disagree with Ohio’s decision and would not let it happen in the Mountain State. She says already in Ohio County they’ve done a lot of work to make schools safer, like two-door systems on entryways and staff go through intense safety training.

Two people were arrested this week after robbing a bank in Belmont County.

Police say they robbed the Premier Bank in St. Clairsville, and then lead police on a chase into Guernsey County, which ended when they crashed their vehicle. Only two employees were in the bank at the time and no one was injured. The two men face charges of aggravated robbery.

Law enforcement officers in Belmont and Jefferson counties say they’re seeing a disturbing rise in the number of drugged drivers on the roads.

So, the sheriffs departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Martins Ferry Police, Gold, Khourey & Turak and Crossroads Counseling have joined together to help get those drivers off the roads. They’ll be intensely monitoring for drug impairment through the end of August. Call # 677 or 911 if you see an impaired driver on the road.

Finally, we all know how important reading is for kids. In fact, it’s never too early to get your child interested in books, even right after they’re born!

Bridgeport Schools started a program to introduce the youngest kiddos, from birth to age five, books. Their family gets a draw-string bag filled with classic tales. It’s was paid for by Bridgeport alum Alfred Scheid, who said books changed his life.

