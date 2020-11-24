WV hunter injured in shooting accident

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation today of 7 deaths of Marshall County residents associated to COVID-19. Today, we received notification that we lost a 68-year-old male, a 76-year-old male, a 95-year-old male, an 86-year-old female, an 83-year-old male, a 94-year-old female and a 95-year-old female, all of whom were residents of long term care at the time of their passing.

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these Marshall County residents associated with COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of the staff at the Health Department and all county offices are with the family and friends of these residents during this difficult time.