The West Virginia State Legislature was set to convene into special session to discuss income tax, but at the last minute Governor Jim Justice added abortion laws to the schedule.

The most recent bill to clarify the Mountain State’s laws calls for a ban on abortion, along with making it illegal for doctors to perform the procedure and give out abortion medications. However the bill says the state will not punish the mother. There are exceptions for fetal anomalies, ectopic pregnancies, medical emergencies as well as rape and incest as long as certain criteria are met.

One man has died after a tragic accident at the Jupiter Aluminum facility in Wellsburg.

Police said a 42-year-old man got caught in a man drill while on the job. He was taken to Wheeling Hospital and died from his injuries. Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty said a safety investigation will be done by Jupiter Aluminum and OSHA.

State of the City Address shines a light on the progress being made in Wheeling

Wheeling remains a city under construction, but the future is bright. That was the message Mayor Glenn Elliott had during his State of the City address this week.

He spoke about many upcoming projects, including perhaps the most anticipated, which is the long-awaited Streetscape Project. The Mayor told the crowd bids have already come in.



Mega Millions mania swept the country this week, and the Ohio Valley was no exception.

The jackpot wasn’t sold here, but a $3 million winner was. It was sold at Bell Stores at the Route 9 exit in St. Clairsville. A customer hit all five numbers, but not the multiplier. While the store wasn’t told who the big winner was, they hope it was someone local.

The much anticipated Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival returned for its 39th celebration this weekend!

All of the traditional favorites were there, plus a few new surprises. Little Italy returned with pasta, pastries and so much more. Plus, they also offered brand new children’s activities with the SMART Center. The festival board says they work very hard all year long to make this a wonderful weeekend, so they hope everyone enjoyed it.

