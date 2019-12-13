WV Senator wants better mental health care

WHEELING, W.V.a (WTRF)

A local Senator is fighting for better mental health care.

West Virginia Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld says setting limits on the number of doctor visits a mental health care patient can have is something health care insurers shouldn’t do.

He says there should also be mental health care programs in place for students who need them.

So he is introducing bills that focus on behavioral and mental health and “mental health parity.”

The upcoming legislative session is set for January 8th.