WV State police looking for missing child

Charleston W.VA (WTRF)- The West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing child that they believe to be in the Ohio Valley area.

Officials are looking for 17-year-old Haley Burrows.

Burrows has been missing since 7/29/2019

Officials say she has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5’6, 256 pounds.

If you have any information on Burrows please contact 1-800-843-5678 or 304-348-8111

