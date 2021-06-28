WVa chief justice suspends some court health protocols

Countdown to the 4th of July

Countdown to the 4th of July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has suspended many of the court health protocols that arose last year from the coronavirus pandemic.

Jenkins’ administrative order contained some exceptions.

He said courts should continue using remote technology when possible for hearings and proceedings.

He also wrote last week that they should continue avoiding the use of call dockets to cut back on extended waiting periods in lobbies, common areas and court rooms.

His order last week also says protocols for people in prison or jail remain in effect.