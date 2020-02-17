WVa Senate passes bill to increase judicial pay

Top News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill to give pay raises to judges statewide.

The bill passed on a 29-3 vote Monday.

It now goes to the House of Delegates.

The West Virginia Judicial Compensation Commission recommended the raises in August.

Supreme Court, circuit and magistrate judges would get 18.3% raises.

Supreme Court justices would be paid almost $161,000 under the commission’s recommendations.

Circuit judges would be paid $149,000 while magistrates would be paid $68,000.

Family court judges would receive a more than 20% pay increase to bring their salaries up to nearly $114,000.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter