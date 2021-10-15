WVDNR expanding its hiring to those in the military

Those serving our country now have an option to serve in another way.

The West Virginia DNR is expanding its hiring-process to those outside of law enforcement.It’s now open to those who currently have been serving in the military for at least 4 years.

How the hiring-process works is lengthy. Taking the P-A-T is the first step. That includes running a mile and a half in 14:30 and under, 18 push-ups under a minute, and 26 sit-ups also under a minute. There’s also a written, an in-person interview, and other evaluations involved.

Officers encourage anyone qualified and interested in serving the community to apply.

“Especially to the military service, it’s really a great option, Especially to the people who serve our country to come out and serve our state, and after a career in the military, it’s fantastic.” S.C. HAINES, NATURAL RESOURCE POLICE OFFICER

“If you think we just do hunting and fishing, you’d be wrong. We deal with environment issues, typical every day police issues. We can do traffic violations if we choose do. You’re responsible to meet your community’s needs, and it’s really fulfilling.” G. E. HIRONIMUS, NATURAL RESOURCE POLICE OFFICER

If they offer you a position, you’ll go on to the West Virginia State Police Academy and take a 10-week-long course. They’re currently taking applications now and through the next couple weeks.

To apply to be a Natural Resource Police Officer, go to wvdnr.org.