WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Veterans Day may have been last week, but West Virginia Northern Community College is continuing to recognize those who served in our Armed Forces in the coming months.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The college is hosting free lunches for all veterans. Those events are happening on all three of the campuses as a way to connect student veterans with the larger veteran community.

WVNCC says since West Virginia has the largest percentage of veterans of any state, it’s about more than just showing appreciation. It’s about showing our veterans that they’re a valued part of the college and the state.

That doesn’t just stop being valuable after you get out of the military. You continue contributing to your classrooms if you’re joining us as a student. You contribute to our college if you’re a staff or faculty member and you contribute to the community as a whole just by being here. Jenna Derrico, Special Populations Counselor, WVNCC

WVNCC has more lunches planned for December. They are free to any WVNCC Student or community member who served in the military.

They will be on December 13 at the Weirton Campus, December 14 in New Martinsville and December 15 in Wheeling.

If you’d like to attend, just e-mail: veterans@WVNCC.edu.