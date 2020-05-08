Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WVU furloughing staffers as virus hits revenues

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is furloughing staffers due to a possible $40 million loss from the coronavirus pandemic.

The school issued a statement Friday saying the furloughs will start on May 24 and have staffers return to work either June 28 or July 26.

The college is expected to release figures on the number of people furloughed Friday afternoon, a spokesman said.

He said college faculty, staffers scheduled to teach a class during the furlough period, student employees and federal work study or graduate student assistants are not being considered for the furlough. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter