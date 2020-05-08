WVU furloughing staffers as virus hits revenues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is furloughing staffers due to a possible $40 million loss from the coronavirus pandemic.

The school issued a statement Friday saying the furloughs will start on May 24 and have staffers return to work either June 28 or July 26.

The college is expected to release figures on the number of people furloughed Friday afternoon, a spokesman said.

He said college faculty, staffers scheduled to teach a class during the furlough period, student employees and federal work study or graduate student assistants are not being considered for the furlough.