https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Youth Services System’s Winter Freeze Shelter is officially open

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Youth Services System’s Winter Freeze Shelter is officially open for their 12th season here in Wheeling.

Each winter, they open up their shelter to those in need.

This year it will open at its NEW location, the old OVMC. As always if you would like to donate to help support the shelter, personal hygiene, cold weather gear and other items are greatly needed. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter