WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Youth Services System’s Winter Freeze Shelter is officially open for their 12th season here in Wheeling.
Each winter, they open up their shelter to those in need.
This year it will open at its NEW location, the old OVMC. As always if you would like to donate to help support the shelter, personal hygiene, cold weather gear and other items are greatly needed.
- Brooke County Board of Education discusses ten-year plan and school resource officers
- Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports two COVID-19 associated deaths and 38 new cases
- Youth Services System’s Winter Freeze Shelter is officially open
- Aaron’s Late Night Update
- Mills Group supports City of New Martinsville project with pro-bono services