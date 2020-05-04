Zach Abraham steps down from Ohio County Board of Education position

WHEELING, WV (WTRF)– Zach Abraham has stepped down from his Ohio County Board of Education (BOE) position as he looks to continue his service to his community more broadly in the future through his candidacy for Ohio County Commission (OCC).

Zach stated, “It has been a sincere privilege and a humble honor to serve as an Ohio County Board

of Education (BOE) member. I have appreciated the opportunity to live out and contribute to our mission and vision while supporting our community and serving our students and families.”

Due to a technical question recently raised to Zach from a community member about his candidacy

for Ohio County Commission (OCC) while continuing to serve as a BOE member, he contacted the WV Ethics Commission for further clarification and interpretation of WV law.

On May 1, 2020, the WV Ethics commission informed Zach that pursuant to its interpretation, there

may exist an issue with a sitting non-partisan BOE member simultaneously being a candidate seeking a partisan position.

Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to proceed ethically and transparently,

Zach elected to step down from his position as an Ohio County BOE member.

Furthermore, he will be returning all compensation he was paid for attending meetings during the months of February, March, and April 2020.

Zach said, “Based on my previous interpretation of WV code several months ago and with no red

flags being brought to my attention at the time of my filing in late January 2020 by either the County or State, I continued in my role on the BOE until this issue became known to me.”



Zach stated that, “Although this notice is sudden, I believe this is the right decision for the BOE, the

citizens of Ohio County, and the election process to resolve this issue. I am confident that the remaining members of the BOE will continue to successfully carry out our mission during the next several weeks until the election of new BOE members. I look forward to continuing to serve my community as a candidate for the Ohio County Commission.”



Zach has communicated this information along with his resignation to Dr. Miller, the OCS BOE

members, and BOE legal counsel to ensure a smooth departure and transition.