WHEELING, W.Va.

WTRF has confirmed that the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company on 18th Street in East Wheeling was evacuated Saturday afternoon.

The Wheeling Fire Department is on scene and is investigating a possible chemical leak.

BREAKING🚨 Zigenfelder Co. has just been evacuated after their alarms went off due to an unknown chemical leak. Workers reported a “strange, electrical smell” and a few reported burning noses and shortness of breath. Everyone has evacuated safely and no one is harmed. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/WQdreIOg6q — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 3, 2022

