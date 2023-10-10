WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – If you use Interstate 70 on your daily commute to work or school, you can expect more traffic delays starting on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 a.m.

Lane closures are expected on I-70 both eastbound and westbound.

Starting at milepost 11, traffic will go down to one lane and traffic jams are expected.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard spoke with 7News Reporter Annalise Murphy Tuesday about all the new information you need to know before you hit the road.

The last phase of mining under I-70 is expected to start and last for the next two months with a tentative completion expected this December.

Sheriff Howard is urging drivers to stay alert, slow down and leave plenty of space between other cars.

He says the last thing anyone wants is accidents or fatalities.

“We want to make sure people are safe. So slow down. Give yourself a half hour to an hour extra time just in case. What we do ask is that do not go into the median. Do not go on to the berm. So, if we have to get through, we use those. That’s our access. We want to be able to get through to help everybody. Hopefully, we won’t have to worry about it. Hopefully, we get through this with no accidents.” Sheriff Tom Howard | Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Howard says there is a risk of the highway caving in at certain points along the road; however, there is going to be a paving team on site at all times to quickly address the issue and ensure everyone’s safety.

There will also be increased patrols along the parts of the highway under construction.

The speed limit in these areas will be 45 miles per hour, and Howard wants to remind drivers that fines and points on your license are doubled when cited for a speeding ticket in a construction zone.

Stay with 7News for updates.