11-month-old twins found in hot car, 1 dead

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) – Police say one of two infants left in a parked car in Alabama has died.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge released the information Friday in a tweet.
Authorities say they don’t have information on the other child.
News outlets report the children are 11-month-old twins. They were found around lunchtime Friday inside a vehicle parked at a car dealership.
Afternoon temperatures were in the low 90s in the area.
