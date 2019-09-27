Breaking News
BREAKING: EORH suspending all operations, starting at 11:59PM

11-month-old twins found in hot car, 1 dead

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) – Police say one of two infants left in a parked car in Alabama has died.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge released the information Friday in a tweet.

Authorities say they don’t have information on the other child.

News outlets report the children are 11-month-old twins. They were found around lunchtime Friday inside a vehicle parked at a car dealership.

Afternoon temperatures were in the low 90s in the area.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter