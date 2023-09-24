NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — The city of New Martinsville held its 12th annual Regatta Fest this weekend, with the championship races happening Saturday and Sunday.

The event is completely free for anyone to come out and enjoy and also includes several activities for kids.

The races featured various classes of raceboats and welcomed drivers from all over the country. The champion of the SST 60 class shared why this event is one of the best in the country.

”I love this place. I love the people, the boat racing. And you can’t get any better than out here. I’ve been to a bunch of different places, and this by far, is on the top of my list, and I won’t miss it. It’s just, it’s too friendly of a place and too nice of a race atmosphere.” Bill Metz | Boat Racer, SST 60 Champion

The event began on Friday, ran all weekend, and saw many families and boat racing fans come out to enjoy.