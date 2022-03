Texas (WTRF) — ABC is reporting that the NTSB determined the driver of a vehicle that swerved in front of a van carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from the University of the Southwest was a 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old driver was killed in the crash along with the golf coach and six members of the golf team, says ABC News. Two others are hospitalized in critical conditions, say reports.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.