WOODLAND, Calif — A 13-year-old boy led police in a chase that ended in a deadly crash killing 1 person and injuring 10 others, according to a news story from KCRA of Sacramento.

According to the story the chase occurred April 9, around 4:25 p.m. in Woodland, California, which is 20 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Police told KCRA that they noticed a vehicle, that was later determined to be stolen, being driven “erratically”. When police tried to stop the vehicle they were led on a short pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle came to an intersection and collided with two other vehicles, both of which caught fire.

Woodland police Sargent Victoria Danzl told KCRA that one woman died, and three juveniles, the 13-year-old driver included, were among the 10 people who were hospitalized.

The 13-year-old driver was the only person in the vehicle that caused the crash. Details of what preceded the crash are unknown and the conditions of the 10 people hospitalized were not available reports KCRA.

KCRA reports that the identity of the woman killed has not yet been released to the public.