WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 13th Annual Polish Heritage Day was celebrated at the Polish American Patriot Club in South Wheeling with music, dancing, drinks, and tons of Polish dishes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The day kicked off with Polish mass at Our Lady of Grace Grotto and the Polish War Memorial, and then everyone was invited for hours of fun, food, and music to celebrate their heritage.

Vice-president Ed Gorczyca says that they started this celebration at the club 12 years ago, and he loves commemorating his childhood memories growing up Polish in the Valley.

”There are people here that I haven’t seen in 20, 30, 40 years, some from as far as Alabama and Cincinnati and down in Ripley, West Virginia. So, they come from everywhere.” Ed Gorczyca – Vice-president, Polish American Patriot Club

Live Polish music was played by a one-man band who plays an accordion and sings songs in the Polish language.

All were welcome to attend – Polish or not.