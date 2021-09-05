1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the majority of the state’s 55 counties are red on the County Alert System map as cases continue to rise.

As of Sunday, Sept. 5, the WV DHHR reported 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 197,984 cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s active cases are edging closer to 21,000, now reported at 20,930. Yesterday, the state surpassed 20,000 active cases for the first time since Feb. 2, 2021 when 20,014 cases were reported. Between that date and July 9, the state dropped down to 882 active COVID-19 cases. In just under two months, it has spiked back up, now much closer to its Jan. 11 record high of 29,057, than its most recent record low.

While the WV DHHR has shared a county-by-county breakdown of new COVID-19 cases for Saturday, Sept. 4, health officials say the COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated daily instead of only Mondays through Fridays.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say no additional deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 3,124 West Virginians who have died in connection to COVID-19.

The state’s current daily positivity rate is 10.14% with a cumulative rate of 5.32%. A total of 173,957 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, no counties are in green or yellow as of Sunday, Sept. 5. The only two counties listed as gold are Pleasants and Tucker counties.

The map lists Lincoln, Fayette, Pocahontas, Roane, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Barbour, Morgan, Jefferson, Ohio and Hancock counties as orange.

The remaining 41 of the state’s 55 counties are all in red. These include Berkeley, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Marion, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Calhoun, Wirt, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Kanawha, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Clay, Braxton, Webster, Upshur and Randolph counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginia counties as having a high risk of community transmission on its COVID-19 Data Tracker map.

According to the WV DHHR, 72.3% of the state’s eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 58.8% are fully vaccinated. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.