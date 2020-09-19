16 shot, 2 fatally, at party in Rochester, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Two people were killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a backyard party in Rochester, New York, early Saturday, according to police.

The Rochester Police Department said that the shooting occurred near Pennsylvania Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning, NewsNation affiliate WROC reported.

Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said a man and a woman died in the shooting. He said the 14 others shot were taken to two different hospitals, and none were reported to have life-threatening injuries.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions,” Simmons said near the crime scene.

Simmons said officers observed about 100 people at the party.

“This is yet another tragedy where individuals are having these illegal, unsanctioned house parties taking place in these properties, which – number one – is not safe because of COVID, because of the conditions. And then you add in alcohol and violence and it just becomes a recipe for disaster,” Simmons said.

The interim chief said no suspects were in custody, adding that it’s too early to tell whether there were multiple shooters.

The city’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene. The shooting is under investigation.

No other details are known at this time.