16-year-old suspected in stabbing that led to mother’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies found 36-year-old Crystal Caudill bleeding from stab wounds at a neighbors home around 7:00 a.m. Friday.​

According to Logan County Sheriff, Randy Dodds, the victim identified her attacker. “She did speak with our officers and said she had been stabbed by her son,” said Dodds.​

Caudill’s 16-year-old son was the only other person in the home at the time, according to Dodds.​

Deputies were unable to locate him at first, and tracked his phone to an area south of De Graff where they lived.​

Caudill succumbed to her wounds and died Friday morning.​Meanwhile, Riverside High School was put on lockdown in case the boy showed up there.​

A few hours later, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the suspect.​

According to Dodds, the boy may have walked down railroad tracks near his home and ended up 10-12 miles away before asking to borrow a man’s cellphone to dial 911.​

After taking the boy into custody, he was brought back to Logan County for an interview, according to Dodds.

​”I just spoke with one of my Lieutenants who said he’s actually fairly easy to talk with right now. He doesn’t seem to be too rattled,” said Dodds. ​The Sheriff also says the suspect was not on their radar and his deputies had not been sent to the family home previously.​

“We’re not sure at this time what provoked him, obviously we’re investigating that, we’re gonna interview him, but as of right now we do not know what caused that,” said Dodds.

​In the meantime, Dodds says this sort of thing doesn’t happen too often in Logan County; but he says, it is happening more frequently in general.

“Fortunately it’s rare, but I will tell you folks, as you see other places, it’s this mental health issue that we’re dealing with,” said Dodds. “I see it in our young people, we’re dealing with it more and more and more and also in our adult issues but, I have to think we’re all to blame for this, somewhat.”​

When asked if the 16-year-old suspect displayed any indications he had a mental health issue as Dodds had described, the Sheriff assured that there has been no indication that is the case.​

According to Dodds, he expects to charge the suspect with a crime after he is finished interviewing the boy and plans to house him in the juvenile detention center until he goes before a judge sometime early next week.​