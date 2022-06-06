WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bordas & Bordas announced the names of the 17 students from schools in Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont counties who are recipients of the Bordas and Bordas Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award.

The 2022 award recipients:

Jude Hannahs, Barnesville High School

Jacob Shimble, Bellaire High School

Donovan Stevens, Bellaire High School

Damian Augenstein, Bridgeport High School

Aaliyah Otto, Cameron High School

Carlie O’Neil, Cameron High School

Trixie Calissie, John Marshall High School

Juanita Garcia, The Linsly School

Kayla Voytecek, Martins Ferry High School

Chad Love, Martins Ferry High School

Ryan Florence, Shadyside High School

Rori Copeland, St. Clairsville High School

Eric Schnegg, St. John Central Academy

Dakota Hess, Union Local High School

Molly Brown, Central Catholic High School

Natalie Frazier, Wheeling Park High School

Jai’lah Walker, Wheeling Park High School

“Congratulations to the 2022 Bordas & Bordas Anti-Bullying Ambassadors,” said Managing Partner Jamie Bordas. “These students were nominated by teachers, guidance counselors, coaches, and community members who know them best and felt they exemplified what the award was all about. We are pleased to continue recognizing teenagers who are doing things the right way.”

The award was created in 2014 by one of Bordas & Bordas’ founders Jim Bordas and honors each Anti-Bullying Ambassador with a $500 cash prize.

The criteria for students nominated include treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those targeted by others or discriminated against.

“There are a lot of awards out there that recognize the best student or the best athlete. Those are wonderful awards. However, we feel that it is also important to recognize and reward those who treat others with kindness, respect, and compassion. We wish the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and the class of 2022 the best of luck in their future endeavors,” said Bordas.